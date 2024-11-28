Tulsa And Turley Firefighters Respond To House Fire

Tulsa and Turley firefighters are battling a house fire near 66th Street North and Peoria on Thursday morning.

By: News On 6

Fire crews from Tulsa and Turley are battling a house fire near 66th Street North and Peoria Avenue Thursday morning.

Authorities confirmed that everyone inside the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.