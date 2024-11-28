Tulsa And Turley Firefighters Respond To House Fire

Tulsa and Turley firefighters are battling a house fire near 66th Street North and Peoria on Thursday morning.

Thursday, November 28th 2024, 7:02 am

By: News On 6


Fire crews from Tulsa and Turley are battling a house fire near 66th Street North and Peoria Avenue Thursday morning.

Authorities confirmed that everyone inside the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024

November 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024