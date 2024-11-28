Parents Located After Child Found Wandering Streets In Tulsa

Tulsa Police have located the parents of a girl found wandering the streets.

By: News On 6

Tulsa police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering near 2400 E. 7th Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the girl had been outside for some time before they arrived.

According to police, the child’s parents were asleep in a home several houses away and were unaware she had gotten out. Officers are speaking with the parents, but no arrests are expected.