Parents Located After Child Found Wandering Streets In Tulsa

Tulsa Police have located the parents of a girl found wandering the streets.

Thursday, November 28th 2024, 2:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering near 2400 E. 7th Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the girl had been outside for some time before they arrived.

According to police, the child’s parents were asleep in a home several houses away and were unaware she had gotten out. Officers are speaking with the parents, but no arrests are expected.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

November 4th, 2024

September 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024

November 28th, 2024