Parents Located After Child Found Wandering Streets In Tulsa

Thursday, November 28th 2024, 2:15 pm
Tulsa police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering near 2400 E. 7th Street Thursday afternoon.
Officers said the girl had been outside for some time before they arrived.
According to police, the child’s parents were asleep in a home several houses away and were unaware she had gotten out. Officers are speaking with the parents, but no arrests are expected.
November 28th, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
November 4th, 2024
September 15th, 2024
November 28th, 2024
November 28th, 2024
November 28th, 2024
November 28th, 2024