Bixby Dominates Edmond Memorial 29-8, Heads To State For 14th Straight Year

The Bixby Spartans continued their dominance in the 6A-I semifinals with a decisive 29-8 win over Edmond Memorial.

Friday, November 29th 2024, 10:06 pm

By: News On 6


Carson Kirby ignited the game with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Presley, followed by Cooper Parker punching it in on the next possession.

The Spartans’ relentless play secured their 14th consecutive trip to the state championship game
