Muskogee Rolls Over Stillwater 35-14, Eyes Back-To-Back Titles

Defending champions Muskogee Roughers cruised to a 35-14 victory over Stillwater in the 6A-II semifinals.

By: News On 6

PJ Wallace led the charge with a 44-yard touchdown run and another electrifying score, while Jamarian Ficklin connected with Gervon Washington for a pivotal touchdown.

The Roughers are eyeing a repeat as they head back to the state title game.



