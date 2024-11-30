Muskogee Rolls Over Stillwater 35-14, Eyes Back-To-Back Titles

Friday, November 29th 2024, 10:09 pm
Defending champions Muskogee Roughers cruised to a 35-14 victory over Stillwater in the 6A-II semifinals.
PJ Wallace led the charge with a 44-yard touchdown run and another electrifying score, while Jamarian Ficklin connected with Gervon Washington for a pivotal touchdown.
The Roughers are eyeing a repeat as they head back to the state title game.
