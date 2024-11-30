Choctaw Outlasts Sand Springs 31-21

Choctaw defeated Sand Springs 31-21 in the 6A-II semifinals, marking their third consecutive playoff victory over the Sandites.

Friday, November 29th 2024, 10:12 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


Easton Webb’s RPO pass to Dom Forbes turned into a thrilling 95-yard touchdown, while Mayor Morgan sealed the game with a backwards-pass recovery and score.

Choctaw now advances to the state championship.
