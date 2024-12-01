2 Injured In Crash Near Oneta And Highway 51

Two people are in critical condition following a crash near Oneta and Highway 51.

Saturday, November 30th 2024, 9:22 pm

By: News On 6


Two people are in critical condition following a crash near Oneta and Highway 51.

Due to this crash, all westbound traffic on Highway 51 is closed at South 241st East Avenue.

Police say one of the people injured was airlifted to the hospital.

Drivers should plan to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 30th, 2024

November 23rd, 2024

November 23rd, 2024

November 16th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 2nd, 2024

December 2nd, 2024

December 2nd, 2024

December 2nd, 2024