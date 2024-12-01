2 Injured In Crash Near Oneta And Highway 51

Two people are in critical condition following a crash near Oneta and Highway 51.

By: News On 6

Due to this crash, all westbound traffic on Highway 51 is closed at South 241st East Avenue.

Police say one of the people injured was airlifted to the hospital.

Drivers should plan to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.