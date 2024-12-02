Tulsa To Swear In Monroe Nichols As New Mayor Monday

Monroe Nichols will be sworn in as Tulsa’s mayor on Monday, making history as the city’s first Black mayor.

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 9:11 pm

By: News On 6


Monroe Nichols will officially be sworn in as Tulsa’s mayor on Monday, becoming the city’s first Black mayor.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

In addition to Nichols, the city’s incoming auditor and four city councilors will also be sworn in during the event.
