Tulsa To Swear In Monroe Nichols As New Mayor Monday

Monroe Nichols will be sworn in as Tulsa’s mayor on Monday, making history as the city’s first Black mayor.

By: News On 6

Monroe Nichols will officially be sworn in as Tulsa’s mayor on Monday, becoming the city’s first Black mayor.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

In addition to Nichols, the city’s incoming auditor and four city councilors will also be sworn in during the event.







