Tulsa To Swear In Monroe Nichols As New Mayor Monday

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 9:11 pm
Monroe Nichols will officially be sworn in as Tulsa’s mayor on Monday, becoming the city’s first Black mayor.
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.
In addition to Nichols, the city’s incoming auditor and four city councilors will also be sworn in during the event.
