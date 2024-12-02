Man Arrested, Accused Of Fatal Hit-And-Run In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night near I-244 and Sheridan.

Police said Juan Torres called in and said he had hit a man with his vehicle and then left the scene.

He was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license and insurance.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night near I-244 and Sheridan.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the roadway.

Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Easton Street near 68th East Avenue when the collision occurred. Several people stopped to call 911, and one person attempted to perform CPR.

"Unfortunately, those life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased in the road," said Capt. Matt Arnold.

Police say no witnesses saw the vehicle involved but believe it might have been a pickup truck.

The victim's identity has not been released, and officers currently have no additional information about him.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.