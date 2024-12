A single-engine plane made a hard landing at Stigler Airport on Sunday, with no injuries reported among the two occupants on board.

By: News On 6

A plane made a hard landing at Stigler Airport on Sunday

An initial report from the FAA indicates that the single-engine plane was en route to Stigler from Shawnee when it attempted to land, but the landing gear did not fully deploy.

Fortunately, the two people on board were uninjured.