Inmate Captured After Walking Away From McAlester Correctional Facility

Inmate James Lewis was apprehended Tuesday night, officials say.

By: News On 6

Officials said the inmate who walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester was captured on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said inmate James Lewis, 33, was apprehended at 7 p.m.

Authorities said he walked away Monday night just before 9 p.m.

He is serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter out of Pottawatomie.