Proposed Bill Aims To Strengthen Stalking Laws, Protect Victims In Oklahoma

A new bill filed at the Oklahoma State Capitol seeks to strengthen stalking laws, increase penalties, and connect victims with support services.

The idea came from two years of discussion between law enforcement, victims, advocacy groups, and the state lawmaker who wrote the Homicide Prevention Act in 2022.

The author of the bill, Representative Jacob Rosecrants, says this would provide additional protections for stalking victims.

“It can help save lives,” said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, (D-Norman). “We bring in law enforcement, we bring in victims, advocacy groups and all these kinds of folks to try to make it work better for everybody,” said Rosecrants.

Two years after he passed the Homicide Protection Act, Rep. Rosecrants has filed HB1002, calling it somewhat of a cleanup bill.

“Even though we strengthen our stalking laws, which were needed, the issues are still out there and we need to do as much as we can to help protect victims of stalking, domestic violence and to prevent murders. That's the whole point,” said Rosecrants.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 40% of women and 38% of men in Oklahoma experience intimate partner stalking, rape, or physical violence in their lifetimes.

“We see it in the news all the time, that somebody was killed or or or had been harmed by a significant other or even maybe people they don't even know in the family,” said Rosecrants.

In addition to the increased stalking penalties, the new legislation would require law enforcement to connect stalking victims with victim services.

The proposed legislation reads:

“Whenever a law enforcement agency receives a complaint of stalking and finds that such conduct has occurred, the law enforcement agency shall be required to provide: 1. Notify the victim of the availability to meet with a representative of a certified domestic violence program…”

It would additionally require stalking warning letters to be delivered to the alleged stalker, giving one final step before charges are filed.

“You need to stop stalking or it's gonna be a felony,” said Rosecrants.

The bill reads:

“The law enforcement agency that serves the Stalking Warning Letter shall serve one (1) copy on the accused in person, keep one (1) copy for the case file of the law enforcement agency, and prepare a report detailing all communications and interactions between the accused and law enforcement during the service of the Stalking Warning Letter. The law enforcement agency shall provide the victim with a copy of the Stalking Warning Letter after the letter is served upon the accused.”

The legislation will be proposed during the 2025 legislative session beginning in February. The Homicide Prevention Act had bipartisan support in the House and Senate, so Rosecrants says he is hopeful this new legislation has the same support.