2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Copper In Mayes County

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 10:03 pm
Pryor Police arrest two men they say were trying to steal copper from an air conditioning service company.
Officers say that got a call that Richard Winter and Dale Littlefield pulled up with a trailer, loaded old A/C units onto the trailer and drove off.
Mayes County deputies found the truck and trailer and now both men are charged with copper theft.
December 4th, 2024
November 30th, 2024
November 27th, 2024
November 27th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 5th, 2024