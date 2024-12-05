2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Copper In Mayes County

Pryor Police arrest two men they say were trying to steal copper from an air conditioning service company.

By: News On 6

-

Pryor Police arrest two men they say were trying to steal copper from an air conditioning service company.

Officers say that got a call that Richard Winter and Dale Littlefield pulled up with a trailer, loaded old A/C units onto the trailer and drove off.

Mayes County deputies found the truck and trailer and now both men are charged with copper theft.