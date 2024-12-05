2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Copper In Mayes County

Pryor Police arrest two men they say were trying to steal copper from an air conditioning service company.

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 10:03 pm

By: News On 6


PRYOR, Okla. -

Officers say that got a call that Richard Winter and Dale Littlefield pulled up with a trailer, loaded old A/C units onto the trailer and drove off.

Mayes County deputies found the truck and trailer and now both men are charged with copper theft.

