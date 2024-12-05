Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused DUI, Crashing Downtown

A 19-year-old man is arrested and accused of a DUI crash by Tulsa Police.

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 10:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of driving drunk and crashing into another car downtown.

Officers said Kayne Navarro was speeding when he crashed into a parked car near 1st and Detroit, flipping the parked car over and catching his own car on fire.

Police said there was no one inside the parked car at the time.

They said Navarro tried to run away from the scene but he was captured.

