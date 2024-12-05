Thompson, Ousmane Pace Oklahoma State To Blowout Win Over Tulsa

Bryce Thompson scored 15 points, Abou Ousmane scored almost half his 13 points in less than two minutes and Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 76-55 on Wednesday night.

By: Associated Press

-

Bryce Thompson scored 15 points, Abou Ousmane scored almost half his 13 points in less than two minutes and Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 76-55 on Wednesday night.

Reserves Marchelus Avery and Brandon Newman each scored 11 for the Cowboys (5-2). Oklahoma State shot 30 for 61 (49.2%) to 21 for 58 (36.2%) for Tulsa (4-4).

Dwon Odom scored 12 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Ousmane’s layup tied it at 17 with 7:01 left in the first half and the basket started a 9-0 Oklahoma State run as the Cowboys led the rest of the way. Thompson followed with a three-point play, and an energized Ousmane threw down a dunk and followed with another layup for a 24-17 advantage with 5:17 left before halftime.

Oklahoma State reached its first double-digit lead with an Avery 3-pointer that made it 31-21, and they went to intermission with a 39-26 lead. The Cowboys led by double digits the entire second half and reached their first 20-point lead with 5:26 remaining when Newman made a 3 to make it 65-45.

The game marked the 116th meeting between the two, with Oklahoma State leading the all-time series 77-39.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball