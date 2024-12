Every Friday, we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Sting!

By: News On 6

Sting is a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix. He gets along well with other dogs and is doing great in his foster home.

If you'd like to adopt Sting, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.