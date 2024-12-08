Your Vote Counts: Oklahoma Leaders On State's Energy Future; Challenges For New Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols

News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington for Your Vote Counts this week.

By: News On 6

-

Oklahoma political leaders are optimistic about the state's energy future under the incoming Trump administration, highlighting the state's abundant oil, gas and renewable resources.

State legislators Jason Dunnington and Jon Echols discussed the opportunities ahead, emphasizing the importance of private sector investment and avoiding taxpayer-funded subsidies.

"Governor Burgum is a great choice (for Interior Secretary)," said Gov. Kevin Stitt. "He's a friend of mine, the governor of North Dakota. We're really good friends, and so we kind of see the world the same way we believe in a reliable, affordable energy grid."

What's the Outlook for Oklahoma Energy Under the New Administration?

Jason Dunnington: There's no more exciting time in Oklahoma for energy than right now. We're an "all of the above" energy state, rich in oil, natural gas resources. This provides a huge opportunity for Oklahoma to be an energy exporter. The state recently passed legislation allowing for private sector investment in energy infrastructure, which is a unique and incredible opportunity.

Jon Echols: Oil and gas is the lifeblood of Oklahoma. We are blessed to have these abundant resources, and under the Trump administration, I think the oil and gas industry is going to have an incredible time. We're hopeful the new administration will open up federal lands for more drilling, which would be great for Oklahoma.

How Does the Governor View Renewable Energy Initiatives?

Gov. Kevin Stitt: "Well that's just politics. That's just somebody trying to get their name in the paper and trying to take a shot at another politician and trying to tie them to green new scam, or whatever. Of course, Gov. Stitt is the most pro oil and gas governor in the country. You know, we need to drill. We need to open up federal lands. We need to meet the needs of Americans with American energy. We're so blessed to have the resources we have with oil and gas in Oklahoma and in our country, when you have people trying to trying to compare me getting more business from the UK and Canada and other countries to come set up manufacturing in Oklahoma and Denmark and trying to tie that to the green New Deal. That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard."

Jon Echols: If we were talking about taxpayer dollars going into wind energy, I couldn't be more against that. But that's not what the governor's MOU with a European partner was about. It was about increasing economic development, not subsidizing renewable energy.

What's the Role of Private Sector Investment in Oklahoma's Energy Future?

Jason Dunnington: We're not asking for taxpayer dollars to subsidize energy in Oklahoma. We're talking about private sector deals with private landowners who want to bring projects to the state and invest billions of dollars to help secure our energy future.

Jon Echols: When I got into the legislature, we were giving hundreds of millions in tax incentives to the wind industry, and it was a terrible deal. We fought that and stopped it, and we should never go back to that. But the governor's MOU is about private sector investment, not taxpayer subsidies.

On "Your Vote Counts," host Scott Mitchell welcomed former colleagues Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington to share their thoughts on the historical election of Monroe Nichols as the first African American mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as the implications of the recent McGirt court decision.

What are the initial reactions to Mayor Nichols' election?

Jon Echols: "I served with Mayor Nichols. He was an excellent member of the House of Representatives. I will say this, I know him to be a good man, and here's what I've been asking people to do with President Trump, give him a chance. Stop attacking him before he even takes office. I need to be consistent. So here's what I would say to my fellow Republicans with Mayor Nichols, give him a chance."

Jason Dunnington: "Congratulations to Mayor Nichols. I think going to do a great job for the city of Tulsa. First African American mayor of the city of Tulsa. 41st mayor has already come out of the gate talking about how he wants to end homelessness in the city of Tulsa. He wants Tulsa to be the one of the safest cities in America. He wants to increase education outcomes for children in Tulsa."

What is Mayor Nichols' background and vision for Tulsa?

Jason Dunnington: "Mayor Nichols played football at the University of Tulsa, he worked for former mayor Kathy Taylor, served eight years in the House of Representatives. He has prepared himself to be a leader in the city of Tulsa, and I think he'll be a great leader." He wants Tulsa to be the one of the safest cities in America. He wants to increase education outcomes for children in Tulsa."

How does the recent McGirt court decision impact Oklahoma?

Jason Dunnington: "This case really deals with a indigenous member of the Osage tribe who got a DUI in the city of Tulsa and got it overturned because of McGirt. This case reopened that case basically saying, No, you did get a DUI, and you should be charged with that. Look, I always break this down to the grocery store conversation. It should make common sense. If you get arrested for a DUI, you should be charged for a DUI. There shouldn't be a Get Out of Jail Free card because of a tribal status."

Jon Echols: "I do think the court got it right, but I want to talk about the global issue that we have. Our tribal partners, our tribal citizens are Oklahomans, they have treaty rights and obligations. What we need to find a way to do is stop having these lawsuits and sit down at the table and work things out. I've always been able to work out deals with our tribal partners when I was in the legislature, and I think with some respect on both sides and showing more respect to our tribal partners, we can still work these out."