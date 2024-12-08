Tulsa Hires Tre Lamb As New Head Coach

Sources confirm to News On 6 that Tre Lamb, the head football coach at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), has been selected as the new head coach at the University of Tulsa.

Sources confirm to News On 6 Sports Producer Jeremie Poplin that Tre Lamb, the head football coach at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), has been selected as the new head coach at the University of Tulsa.

Lamb, who joined ETSU in November 2023, previously served as head coach at Gardner-Webb University, where he led the Runnin' Bulldogs to back-to-back conference championships and FCS playoff appearances.

During his tenure at Gardner-Webb, Lamb’s teams made significant strides, including a perfect 5-0 conference record in 2022 and a historic win in the FCS Playoffs. The 2022 season saw his team claim the Big South title and secure its first-ever FCS playoff victory, defeating Eastern Kentucky. Lamb’s offense, known for its high-scoring air raid system, topped the Big South in several categories, including total offense and touchdowns.

Before his success at Gardner-Webb, Lamb was an offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech, where he helped the Golden Eagles achieve one of the largest turnarounds in the country, improving from a two-win season to six wins in 2019. Lamb’s coaching journey began at Tennessee Tech and Mercer, where he mentored standout quarterbacks and helped develop multiple All-Conference players.

Lamb, a former quarterback at Tennessee Tech, was known for his leadership on and off the field, guiding the team to an OVC title and FCS playoff berth during his playing days. His strong family coaching background includes his father and grandfather, both successful high school football coaches, and his uncle, Bobby Lamb, a longtime Division I coach.