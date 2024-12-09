Deadly Shooting Outside Tulsa Entertainment Center Under Investigation

Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of Main Event near 81st and Highway 75 over the weekend.

By: News On 6

One person died following an early morning shooting on Sunday at a Tulsa entertainment center, police say.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a shooting call at Main Event located near West 78th Street and South Union Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, TPD said officers determined a fight broke out in the parking lot between several people after leaving the building.

TPD said witnesses told them they heard several gunshots, and two people were struck by gunfire.

Both victims were taken to separate hospitals, however, one victim later died at the hospital.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, Tulsa Police asks that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.