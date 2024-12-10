Holiday Adventures: Winterfest In Downtown Tulsa With Dave And LeAnne

Monday, December 9th 2024, 10:19 pm
It's the time of year where family and friends get together to make special memories.
You might find yourself going to look at holiday lights, Christmas caroling or making gingerbread houses.
For Six in the Morning, anchors Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor's Holiday Adventure, they checked out what's new at Winterfest in Downtown Tulsa.
