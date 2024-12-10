Photo Exhibit Showcases Cain’s Ballroom’s Storied History Through The Lens Of Oklahoma Photographers

"Capturing Cain's History," a photo exhibit at OKPOP, features the work of photographers Richard Galbraith and Phil Clarkin, celebrating the centennial of Cain’s Ballroom. Curated by Tim Landes, the exhibit showcases rare and iconic moments, including a previously unreleased photo of the Van Halen brothers from 1978.

Capturing Cain's History, a photo exhibit hanging in the gallery at OKPOP, is going behind the lens of two Oklahoma photographers.

Exhibit curator and editor for TulsaPeople, Tim Landes, said he came up with the idea while putting together the magazine's December issue.

He was collecting photos from photographer Richard Galbraith to feature in a story about the centennial of Cain's Ballroom.

"Seeing those photos, I just had to get them out for the public," said Landes. "It could not just be in the magazine."

Galbraith first started shooting concerts at Cain's Ballroom in the 70's.

"There was not media access back when Richard was shooting these," Landes continued saying, "He did this as a fan just carrying his camera, going to these shows, capturing these moments, and he was documenting history."

The rest of the photos in the exhibit come from current lead house photographer for Cain's, Phil Clarkin.

"I walk in the backstage door night after night to get to shoot these shows and every night I get chills," he said. "I am blown away by it. It is not lost on me what this building means to music culture, worldwide, not just in Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Some of his favorite photos in the exhibit is one he took of the late Roy Clark enjoying a show and a surprise performance by Green Day who was in town rehearsing at the BOK Center.

"This was the first time Cain's Ballroom was open to the public after the COVID-19 lockdown and so tickets went on sale and immediately sold out," Clarkin continued saying, "I got the opportunity to photograph a musician who has been around in my life since I was first getting into music and so it was really cool."

The exhibit even has a previously unreleased photo of the Van Halen brothers that Galbraith took in 1978.

"He sent me the one of Eddie Van Halen with his brother Alex goofing off back stage and it made me cry because this was such a unique moment that people had not seen before," said Landes.

Each photo giving people a little glimpse into Oklahoma's rich music history.

"I view photography as art and it has an important place in culture," Landes said. "So, to be able to display this stuff is just vitally important."

Clarkin echoed those same thought. "I mostly hope that these photos are more important 50 years from now, that we are documenting these things that are not only a still image but they tell a compelling story."

The exhibit is free and open to the public December 10-15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., December 17 & 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and December 19-21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

