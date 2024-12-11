Second Avian Influenza Case Detected In Adair County Flock

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture confirmed a second positive case of the avian flu in Adair County on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry flock in Adair County.

The first case was identified on Nov. 30 in a separate flock.

Control Measures in Place

In response to the new case, ODAFF has established an additional control area spanning Adair and Delaware counties to monitor and contain the spread of the virus. Movement of poultry in and out of this area is now restricted.

State Veterinarian Dr. Rod Hall acknowledged the likelihood of additional cases:

“We knew it was possible that HPAI may be detected in more than one flock due to the virus being circulated around the country by wild waterfowl. We are continuing to work closely with USDA, poultry producers, and livestock producers to control and mitigate the spread of this disease in our state.”

Protecting Poultry Flocks

Flock owners are urged to adopt stringent biosecurity measures, such as limiting exposure of poultry to wild birds and their habitats. Resources and best practices are available at ODAFF’s disease alerts page.

If poultry exhibit signs of illness, producers should contact their veterinarian immediately or report potential cases to ODAFF at (405) 522-6141.

No Public Health Risk

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assures the public that HPAI detections in birds pose no immediate public health concern.

Poultry products remain safe to consume, provided they are handled and cooked properly to an internal temperature of 165°F, which kills viruses and bacteria.

Birds from affected flocks will not enter the food supply.

Efforts to contain the spread and ensure the safety of Oklahoma’s poultry industry are ongoing.