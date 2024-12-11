How To Protect Yourself From USPS Smishing Scams This Holiday Season

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 5:44 am
As the holiday season approaches, scammers are becoming more active, preying on people expecting packages. One of the most common scams is called "smishing." These messages can be persuasive during the busy holiday season when many people expect gifts and packages.
This is an example of a message that could appear credible, but it's not.
A: Smishing is a form of phishing that uses text messages to trick people into revealing personal or financial information. Scammers often impersonate trusted organizations like the United States Postal Service (USPS) to make their messages seem legitimate. These fraudulent messages typically claim that there is an issue with package delivery, prompting recipients to click on suspicious links or provide sensitive information.
A: A key indicator of a smishing scam is an unsolicited message containing a strange or unfamiliar web link, especially if you haven’t signed up for USPS package tracking. Legitimate USPS text messages or emails will not contain links. USPS will only send you tracking updates if you have requested them, such as by providing a tracking number. If you didn’t initiate the request, don’t click on any links.
A: Scammers aim to steal personal information like usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers, birth dates, credit card numbers, and PINs. This information is used for financial fraud or identity theft.
A: USPS offers free tracking services, but to use them, customers must either register online or initiate a tracking request via text by providing a tracking number. USPS will never send unsolicited text messages or emails with links. To track your package, always visit the official USPS website or use their authorized mobile tools.
A: If you receive a text message that seems suspicious, do not click on any links. Instead, visit the USPS website directly (either from your phone or computer) to track your package. If you believe the message is a scam, you can report it.
A: To report a suspicious text message, email spam@uspis.gov. When reporting, include the following details:
For more information about how the USPS is working to warn people about this popular scam, visit USPIS.gov/Holiday-Scams-2024.
