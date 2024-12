PBR is coming back to Tulsa on January 24 and 25 at the BOK Center!

By: News On 6

$1 of every online PBR Ticket Sold between December 30th and January 19th benefits the Food for Kids program at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE