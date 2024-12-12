Wagoner County Man Found Guilty Of Child Sexual Abuse; Sentence Coming Next Month

A federal jury finds a Wagoner County man guilty of sexually abusing several children he knew over more than a decade.

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 10:08 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A federal jury finds a Wagoner County man guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact; eight counts total.

WHO WAS ON TRIAL:

47-year-old Richard Osborn

THE TRIAL:

It began Monday and ended Wednesday.

THE EVIDENCE:

  1. Osborn sexually assaulted three children starting in 2011 and it lasted for 11 years.
  2. A 15-year-old first came forward, saying the abuse lasted a year.
  3. A second victim came forward, saying it started when they were 6 and didn't stop until they were 13.
  4. A third victim also described being sexually assaulted repeatedly by Osborn.
  5. The victims say the assaults included rape.
  6. Osborn was already a registered sex offender at the time after being convicted in 2005 of abusing 3 other children.

SENTENCING:

  1. Sentencing will happen at a later date, but, he'll remain in custody.
