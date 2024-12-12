Wagoner County Man Found Guilty Of Child Sexual Abuse; Sentence Coming Next Month
A federal jury finds a Wagoner County man guilty of sexually abusing several children he knew over more than a decade.
Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 10:08 pm
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
A federal jury finds a Wagoner County man guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact; eight counts total.
WHO WAS ON TRIAL:
47-year-old Richard Osborn
THE TRIAL:
It began Monday and ended Wednesday.
THE EVIDENCE:
- Osborn sexually assaulted three children starting in 2011 and it lasted for 11 years.
- A 15-year-old first came forward, saying the abuse lasted a year.
- A second victim came forward, saying it started when they were 6 and didn't stop until they were 13.
- A third victim also described being sexually assaulted repeatedly by Osborn.
- The victims say the assaults included rape.
- Osborn was already a registered sex offender at the time after being convicted in 2005 of abusing 3 other children.
SENTENCING:
- Sentencing will happen at a later date, but, he'll remain in custody.