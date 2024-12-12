Theatre Tulsa Launches Campaign To Preserve Arts Programming

Theatre Tulsa is launching a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 and secure its future amid rising production costs and declining audience attendance.

-

Theatre Tulsa is calling on the community to help secure its future as it wraps up another year of delivering arts and education to the region.

However, it is currently facing some financial challenges to keep producing the content it has been for many years. As part of its end-of-year campaign, Theatre Tulsa is appealing to donors to help close the funding gap and keep Theatre Tulsa operating the way it has been for many years.

Here is a brief overview of Theatre Tulsa's history and what it takes for the non-profit to continue delivering high-quality arts to the region.

Theatre Tulsa's History:

Theatre Tulsa has been around for 102 years, surviving significant challenges like the Great Depression and a global pandemic.

Financial Struggles:

Theatre Tulsa is facing financial difficulties due to mounting costs of production, including overhead (lights, water, gas), costumes, sets, and rights and royalties for shows. It costs around $35,000 a month to produce high-quality performances that Tulsa has come to expect.

Audience Decline:

Since the pandemic, Theatre Tulsa has seen a decrease in audience members, adding to the financial strain.

Impact of Financial Struggles:

If the organization cannot secure additional funding, it may have to reduce its programming or scale down productions, which would significantly impact Tulsa’s arts scene.

Current Fundraising Efforts:

Theatre Tulsa has launched a campaign to raise $50,000 to help ensure its future. This campaign is in addition to their regular end-of-year fundraising efforts, which will help them kickstart 2025.

Community Impact:

Theatre Tulsa produces 10 community-driven productions each season and educates hundreds of young performers through its Theatre Tulsa Academy. The organization sets the standard for musical theatre in the region.

Facility Expansion:

Theatre Tulsa repurposed a retail space on Peoria Avenue into two studios and a state-of-the-art costume shop. These facilities benefit both Theatre Tulsa’s programming and provide resources for other local performance groups and classes.

Call for Community Support:

Theatre Tulsa is calling on the community to help it secure its future and maintain its place as Oklahoma’s oldest and largest nonprofit theatre company.

Supporters can learn more at TheatreTulsa.org or consider supporting the theatre HERE.