OSU To Name Doug Meacham As New Offensive Coordinator, Sources Say

OSU is expected to name Doug Meacham as the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator.

Sources tell News On 6's/ News 9's John Holcomb that Meacham will return to Stillwater, where he was an offensive lineman in the mid-80s and where he served as an assistant under Mike Gundy from 2005-2012.

Since leaving OSU, Meacham coached at TCU and was the offensive coordinator at Kansas for a couple of seasons before returning to TCU, where he served as the co-offense coordinator before his latest roles as inside receivers coach and tight ends coach.

Meacham replaces Kasey Dunn, who was fired last week. Meacham is expected to be in Stillwater on Friday morning.