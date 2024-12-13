Fire Under I-244 Bridge Injures 1, Kills 4 Dogs

A fire under the I-244 bridge near Archer Street early Friday morning injured one man and killed four dogs.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is inspecting a bridge on the northeast side of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) after a fire broke out early this morning under the I-244 bridge, killing four dogs and sending at least one person to the hospital with burns.

According to fire officials, the fire occurred along Archer Street underneath the bridge. It’s believed the fire was started by a group of people attempting to stay warm in the cold weather. Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving reports of smoke in the area, and upon arrival, they discovered the fire under the bridge.

Witnesses say several shopping carts were found at the scene, and police later relocated a number of other dogs. Four dogs were found dead.

One of the individuals involved in the incident suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The fire department believes the fire was accidental, likely caused by people trying to stay warm.

ODOT is currently conducting an inspection to assess any potential damage to the bridge’s structure.