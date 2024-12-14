Trump Wants To To Turn The Clock On Daylight Saving Time

President-elect Donald Trump wants to turn the lights out on daylight saving time. In a post on his social media site Friday, Trump said his party would try to end the practice when he returns to office.

By: Associated Press

-

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” he wrote.

Setting clocks forward one hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall is intended to maximize daylight during summer months, but has long been subject to scrutiny. Daylight saving time was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942.

Lawmakers have occasionally proposed getting rid of the time change altogether. The most prominent recent attempt, a now-stalled bipartisan bill named the Sunshine Protection Act, had proposed making daylight saving time permanent.

The measure was sponsored by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump has tapped to helm the State Department.

“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said as the Senate voted in favor of the measure.

Health experts have said that lawmakers have it backward and that standard time should be made permanent.

Some health groups, including the American Medical Association and American Academy of Sleep Medicine, have said that it’s time to do away with time switches and that sticking with standard time aligns better with the sun — and human biology.

Most countries do not observe daylight saving time. For those that do, the date that clocks are changed varies, creating a complicated tapestry of changing time differences.

Arizona and Hawaii don’t change their clocks at all.





The United States will soon switch the clocks again in observance of daylight saving time, a routine that still confuses many Americans to this day.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday Nov. 3, 2024, and will begin again on March 9, 2025. The time change means it's time to set our clocks back by one hour meaning the sun will rise a little later and set a little earlier.

The practice of changing the clock started over 100 years ago in the United States, but many Americans don't like it or understand it, and some simply don't observe it.

Why Do We Change The Clocks, and When Did It Start?

Daylight saving time(DST) began as an idea to encourage fuel conservation. Some credit the proposal to 19th-century entomologist George Hudson of New Zealand who suggested it to the Wellington Philosophical Society in 1895. Hudson thought it would help the country conserve energy, but it would also allow more time for his hobby of collecting insects.

Others, credit Benjamin Franklin in 1794 and Englishman William Willet in 1907.

The first country to adopt daylight saving time as an energy-saving practice was Germany in 1916 followed by the United Kingdom and then the United States in 1918.

After decades of unregulated variations, Congress standardized the practice in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act, which allowed states to opt out of it but not to stay on daylight saving time permanently.

Many people have been told that the U.S. adopted daylight saving time to benefit farmers, but that's not actually true. Like Germany, the U.S. adopted DST to conserve electricity during the First World War.

Almost immediately, farmers voiced their displeasure saying the idea was disruptive to their schedules. Agricultural groups led a 1919 fight to repeal DST.

All time zones in the United States that observe DST were changed by the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The act meant that in 2007, DST would now begin at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March instead of the first Sunday in April, moving the time from 2 to 3 a.m.

Additionally, DST would end at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November instead of the last Sunday in October, moving the time from 2 to 1 a.m.

There are a lot of questions to this day as to whether daylight saving time really works as an energy saver, with many studies showing the impact on energy conservation to be negligible at best.

The Congressional Research Service included the following summary in a 2018 report.

Congress has required several agencies to study the effects of changes in DST observance. In 1974, the Department of Transportaion (DOT) reported that the potential benefits to energy conservation, traffic safety, and reductions in violent crime were minimal. In 2008, the Department of Energy assessed the potential effects to national energy consumption of an extended DST, and found a reduction in total primary energy consumption of 0.02%. Other studies have examined potential health effects associated with the spring and fall transition to DST and found a cumulative effect of sleep loss and increased risk for incidence of acute myocardial infarction in specific subgroups.

See the Full Report Here

Which States Ignore Daylight Saving Time?

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The Arizona government passed a law in 1968 to place the state on Standard Time year-round making it the only state in the contiguous United States to do so.

While the state of Arizona does not recognize DST the Navajo Nation which is located in most of Northeast Arizona and part of Northwest New Mexico does. This means that it can be two different times in the state during certain points of the year. Confusing the matter more, the Hopi Reservation which the Navajo Nation surrounds doesn't observe DST like the rest of the state.













Meanwhile, because of the divided time zones in the state, Indiana struggled for years with Daylight Saving Time. Today, almost all of Indiana operates on Eastern Time, except for 12 counties that observe Central Time. Decades of back and forth between state and local officials led to confusion over which counties were on what time, and when they did or didn't observe DST.

However, in 2005, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law stating that the entire state of Indiana would become the 48th state to observe daylight saving time which began on April 2, 2006. The debate in Indiana persists though, with many hoping to place the state under one unified time zone.

While several other states have similarly divided time zones, Indiana has struggled the most with reconciling it with DST.

Also of note, most of Mexico no longer observes daylight saving time after it was abolished in October of 2022. However, some of Mexico's border states still observe DST including the entire state of Baja California, as well as the border municipalities in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. These areas have been allowed to maintain the practice because of their proximity to the United States.

How Do Americans Feel About Daylight Saving Time?

According to a 2022 CBS News/YouGov survey, more Americans prefer permanent daylight saving time to permanent standard time, but not by a very high degree. Overall, 79% of those polled would prefer to just change to one time year around and stop with the switching.

Those who want more daylight in the evening rather than the morning all year round say it puts them in a better mood and they feel more productive later in the day.

Older Americans are more likely younger Americans to want daylight saving time made permanent. Like Americans overall who prefer it, older people also say it's because it puts them in a better mood, but saving energy ranks right behind that among those ages 65 and over, higher than it does for younger Americans who prefer daylight saving time.

People living in the Northeast, Midwest, and South have a preference for permanent daylight saving time. However, those in the West, home to two states that are on permanent standard time, are split in their views.

Extending daylight saving time to the whole year is favored over standard time by nearly all demographic and political groups. It's rare these days to find a bipartisan agreement on many issues, but Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all prefer permanent daylight saving time over permanent standard time.

Didn't Congress Try To Get Rid Of Daylight Savings Time?

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill in March of 2022, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House never acted on the measure.

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption. Researchers at the University of Washington found that year-round daylight saving would "likely prevent an estimated 36,550 deer deaths, 33 human deaths, 2,054 human injuries, and $1.19 billion in costs each year."

There are an estimated 2.1 million deer-vehicle collisions in the U.S. each year, according to the group of researchers led by postdoctoral researcher Calum Cunningham and associate professor of quantitative wildlife sciences Laura Prugh. Those crashes are responsible for around 440 human deaths and 59,000 injuries and come with a hefty price tag of $10 billion.

Has the U.S. Ever Paused Daylight Savings Time?

Yes. If the U.S. makes any change, it won't be the first time it's been tried. In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed a bill into law for yearlong daylight saving time amid an energy crisis. The hope was to reduce nighttime electrical use.

Instead, studies indicated that it led to an increase in kids getting hit by cars on their way to school. By the fall of 1974, the U.S. reverted back to standard time.