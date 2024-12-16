1 Dead In Crash On WB Highway 11, North Of I-244

One person is dead after a crash on westbound Highway 11, just north of Interstate 244, according to authorities.

By: News On 6

One person is dead after a crash on westbound Highway 11, just north of Interstate 244, according to authorities.

Police say a truck pulling a trailer pulled over to fix a flat tire. While the truck’s two occupants were outside the vehicle, an SUV traveling from westbound I-244 onto Highway 11 left the roadway and struck the trailer. The impact pushed the trailer into the truck, pinning one of the truck’s occupants between the truck and trailer, and causing the SUV to flip.

The pinned individual was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died, police say.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.