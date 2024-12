Music Monday: Big Country 99.5 Talks About Santa's Hotline And More

The Hoot Owl, Jim Jefferies, is a very busy man and he joined us for this week's Music Monday to talk about his direct line with Santa Claus, 24-hour country-style Christmas music, Trav's Coats for Kids, upcoming concerts, and giving away tickets to the Chili Bowl Nationals.

By: News On 6

