Deputies Arrest Men Accused Of Stealing Horses

Okmulgee County deputies arrested two men accused of stealing horses and trying to sell them.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 6:16 pm

By: News On 6


OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -

Okmulgee County deputies arrested two men accused of stealing horses and trying to sell them.

Investigators say Stan Williamson and Michael Whitehead took nine horses from the twin hills area, 20 minutes from Okmulgee.

Deputies tracked down the horses at a sale barn in another county and recovered eight of them.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 16th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024