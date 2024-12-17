Deputies Arrest Men Accused Of Stealing Horses

Okmulgee County deputies arrested two men accused of stealing horses and trying to sell them.

By: News On 6

Investigators say Stan Williamson and Michael Whitehead took nine horses from the twin hills area, 20 minutes from Okmulgee.

Deputies tracked down the horses at a sale barn in another county and recovered eight of them.