Q&A: Whooping Cough Cases Are Rising In Tulsa County, Here's What You Need To Know

The CDC and Tulsa Health Department report a rise in whooping cough cases across Tulsa County, with 50 confirmed infections this year. Health officials urge vaccinations, especially for pregnant women and young children, to combat the life-threatening illness.

The CDC and the Tulsa Health Department say the number of cases of Whooping Cough are increasing.

The CDC says Whooping Cough, or Pertussis, is a respiratory illness that can cause a “whooping” noise when someone is gasping for air after coughing.

Dr. Theresa Horton is a Pediatrician at the Utica Park Clinic in Owasso who has seen several cases of Whooping Cough this year.

"It's not an epidemic, but it's at much higher levels than I have seen it in the 30 years I have been doing pediatrics,” said Horton.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF WHOOPING COUGH?

Dr. Horton says there are different symptoms depending on your age and whether you are vaccinated against Whooping Cough.

“Little kids with smaller airways, children who are not vaccinated, are much more likely to have the classic whoop,” said Horton. “Whereas older kids, or children who are vaccinated or adults will have a cough that's just, it's a hard cough."

Dr. Horton says it can often appear at first like a common cold.

“Most of your common colds will peak somewhere around day three to five, and then gradually get better after that,” said Horton. “Whooping cough tends to get worse. It's the highly repetitive, severity of the cough until you gag, cough until you vomit."

HERE is a link to the CDC article on the symptoms of Whooping Cough:

HOW CAN I PREVENT WHOOPING COUGH?

Dr. Horton recommends people get vaccinated against Whooping Cough.

She says it’s especially important for pregnant women to get vaccinated because it will help protect the baby for the 6 to 8 weeks after it’s born when they can’t get vaccinated for Whooping Cough.

"Fortunately, a mom when they're pregnant, they can get the vaccine and the immunity mom creates will then pass to the baby and help with that protection during the time period when we're waiting,” said Horton.

She knows it’s important to weigh costs and benefits before any treatment for you or your loved ones, but says the benefits of vaccination against Whooping Cough outweigh the risks.

"I have seen so many problems from diseases than I've ever seen from a vaccine,” said Horton. “Yes, there's a possibility of some side effects with vaccines, but they're mild and less frequent than the problems that we actually have from the disease."

HERE is a link to CDC information on when babies, children, and adults are recommended to be vaccinated against Whooping Cough.

Pertussis Vaccination Recommendations | Whooping Cough | CDC

WHO IS MOST AT RISK FOR WHOOPING COUGH?

Dr. Horton and the CDC both say babies younger than one year old have the greatest risk.

"It's definitely a life-threatening illness, and it's most risky under the age of one,” said Horton. “I do know it's also a dangerous risk for the elderly, especially if you have underlying health problems. My biggest concentration is the very high risk of problems especially in the newborn stage."

HOW COMMON IS WHOOPING COUGH?

The Tulsa Health Department says they are seeing an increase in cases of Whooping Cough in Tulsa County that is similar to what other places across the country are seeing.

since Jan. 1, 2024, there have been 50 confirmed cases in Tulsa County and more than 350 in Oklahoma. the age range for the cases in Tulsa County is from 14 days to 50 years. 77% of the reported cases were in children younger than 18, with 38% being under 5 years old.

HOW DO YOU TREAT WHOOPING COUGH?

Dr. Horton says the first step is getting a test done to see if you have it.

Getting the right diagnosis will help you get on the right plan to treat your illness.

"If you aren't sure, there is a test that can be done,” said Horton. “There isn't a rapid test, so it usually takes about 24 hours to get the result back. But there is another lovely nasal swab that can be done for Whooping Cough, and it is better to know, because then you can treat it."

She says getting the right antibiotic can stop you from being contagious.

"Pertussis is a bacteria, and it does respond to antibiotics,” said Horton. “Not all of them, but most of them in a certain category. With the right antibiotic, you're going to not be contagious anymore after a full five days of treatment. Even after the full course of the antibiotics, the cough will linger for a while. The sooner you're treated, the shorter the course, and the longer you go, the longer it takes for the cough to go away."

In addition to antibiotics, there are other things you can do to help yourself feel better.

"Over one, honey is a great thing to help with cough. Studies have shown that it works the same as Robitussin. Fluids, cool mist humidifiers, anything that decreases upper airway irritation. If there's nasal mucous or drainage, which there often is with it, saline and suction for the little ones can help."