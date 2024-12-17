Firefighters Investigate Tuesday Morning Duplex Fire

Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of a duplex fire early Tuesday morning near 14th and Denver.

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 8:26 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Tuesday morning near 14th and Denver.

The fire broke out at a duplex, with one side unoccupied at the time.

However, occupants on the other side of the duplex had to be evacuated, but no one was injured.

Firefighters monitored the scene for hot spots after the flames were contained.

No nearby buildings were affected by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation, and authorities are working to provide more details as soon as possible.
