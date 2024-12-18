Threat Targeting Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Leads To Arrest Of Tahlequah Man

A Tahlequah man was arrested and accused of threatening Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a social media post.

By: News On 6

The FBI and OSBI were involved in the investigation, resulting in the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service arresting Sean Nordwall.

Nordwall is facing charges related to threatening an act of violence toward Chief Hoskin Jr. Sources tell News On 6 that the threat was posted on a Facebook page.

“The Cherokee Nation takes every threat of violence seriously especially given recent acts of violence in New York, Wisconsin, and elsewhere in our country. Safety for our elected leaders and all citizens within the Cherokee Nation Reservation is my most important priority,” said Chad Harsha, Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said he cannot comment on the case, but said he has seen more anger toward all government officials recently.

"I think there's a harshness to the rhetoric that impacts really all levels of government, but when it rises to something that is a criminal matter, we have systems to take care of that, and that's the process right now," Chief Hoskin Jr. said.

Nordwall is charged in Cherokee Nation court with threatening an act of violence.