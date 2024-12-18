2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Vandalizing Cars With BB Guns In Tulsa

Investigators said Matthew Burns and Jerrod Smith shot out the windows of several cars, causing nearly $4,000 in damage.

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 5:26 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Two men face charges of driving around Tulsa, shooting out car windows and windshields, then trying to steal more BB's from a store in Sand Springs, police say.

Investigators said Matthew Burns and Jerrod Smith shot out the windows of several cars, causing nearly $4,000 in damage.

WHO'S CHARGED:

  1. 21-year-old Matthew Burns
  2. 21-year-old Jerrod Smith

WHAT THE ARREST REPORT SAYS:

  1. On November 20th, six people called police in Tulsa saying their windows had been shot out and police recovered videos of the suspects' car, a Ford Mustang.
  2. Later that night, Sand Springs arrested the two men and accused them of stealing BB's from a store and officers recovered several BB guns and a Co2-powered shotgun and impounded the Ford Mustang.
  3. It says Smith told police he was "only driving."
  4. It says the damages totaled $4,000 with victims out anywhere from $600 to $1,200 each.
  5. Both are charged with nine counts in Tulsa County related to this incident.
  6. In a separate case, they say Smith was caught on video dumping a stolen car that also had a stolen tag.

PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS FOR SMITH:

  1. September 2023; Smith was put on a 5-year deferred sentence in Grady County for grand larceny and conspiracy

PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS FOR BURNS:

  1. December 5, 2024: charged in Tulsa County for having a gun as a felon-pending
  2. May 2024: convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle in Tulsa County; mental health court
  3. December 2022: convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and grand larceny; 7 years deferred sentence
  4. The current charges are not convictions.


