How To Navigate Holiday Stress And Mental Health Challenges

Experts discuss the increased stress and mental health struggles during the holiday season, offering tips on recognizing signs and supporting those in need.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The holiday season is meant to be a joyous time for everyone, but it can also be a very stressful time for some people.

Experts said this time of year is when we start to see more people struggle with mental health or stress because of the holidays.

Below are some questions and answers about mental health and stress this time of year and what people need to look for.

Q: What do experts say about holiday stress?

A: Experts say that around the holidays, people often experience increased stress due to expectations of creating the "perfect" holiday. This pressure can lead to mental health triggers and issues.

Q: What are some common signs of holiday stress?

A: Common signs of holiday stress include persistent sadness, hopelessness, irritability, anger, anxiety, and feeling overwhelmed. Austin McCoy is the Field Education Coordinator for OU-Tulsa's Social Work Program. He explains that people often build up the holidays to be perfect, which creates a lot of pressure and can manifest in stress and mental health struggles.

Q: How can people help others deal with holiday stress?

A: McCoy recommends framing holiday events as low-pressure situations. It's important not to expect too much from holiday gatherings, as this helps reduce stress for those struggling with mental health.

Q: Why is it important to pay closer attention to those around us during the holiday season?

A: Experts suggest paying closer attention to those around us because the holiday season can heighten stress and mental health issues, and support from others can be crucial.

Q: What should someone do if they are experiencing holiday stress or struggling with mental health?

A: Experts recommend contacting a mental health professional if you feel you are in need of help. Additionally, you can always call the Mental Health Lifeline at 988.

