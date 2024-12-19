How To Navigate Holiday Stress And Mental Health Challenges

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 6:32 am
The holiday season is meant to be a joyous time for everyone, but it can also be a very stressful time for some people.
Experts said this time of year is when we start to see more people struggle with mental health or stress because of the holidays.
Related: Exploring Mental Health Resources In Oklahoma: A Guide To Available Support
Below are some questions and answers about mental health and stress this time of year and what people need to look for.
A: Experts say that around the holidays, people often experience increased stress due to expectations of creating the "perfect" holiday. This pressure can lead to mental health triggers and issues.
A: Common signs of holiday stress include persistent sadness, hopelessness, irritability, anger, anxiety, and feeling overwhelmed. Austin McCoy is the Field Education Coordinator for OU-Tulsa's Social Work Program. He explains that people often build up the holidays to be perfect, which creates a lot of pressure and can manifest in stress and mental health struggles.
A: McCoy recommends framing holiday events as low-pressure situations. It's important not to expect too much from holiday gatherings, as this helps reduce stress for those struggling with mental health.
A: Experts suggest paying closer attention to those around us because the holiday season can heighten stress and mental health issues, and support from others can be crucial.
A: Experts recommend contacting a mental health professional if you feel you are in need of help. Additionally, you can always call the Mental Health Lifeline at 988.
Related: Experts Share Tips To Manage Mental Health During The Holidays
December 19th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 17th, 2024
December 13th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
December 19th, 2024