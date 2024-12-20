Slavic Holiday Market Brings Handmade Ornaments And Cultural Art To Tulsa

The Slavic Holiday Market in Tulsa showcases handmade ornaments and art by local artists and Ukrainian refugees, celebrating cultural diversity and creative connections.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, a few members of the Tulsa community have come together to create handmade ornaments as part of a Slavic Holiday Market taking place this weekend.

Below is some important information you need to know about the market and the artists in charge.