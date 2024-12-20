Slavic Holiday Market Brings Handmade Ornaments And Cultural Art To Tulsa
The Slavic Holiday Market in Tulsa showcases handmade ornaments and art by local artists and Ukrainian refugees, celebrating cultural diversity and creative connections.
Friday, December 20th 2024, 6:41 am
By:
Jonathan Polasek
TULSA, Okla. -
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, a few members of the Tulsa community have come together to create handmade ornaments as part of a Slavic Holiday Market taking place this weekend.
Below is some important information you need to know about the market and the artists in charge.
- Event: A holiday market called the "Slavic Holiday Market" will be held this Saturday in Tulsa.
- Purpose: The market showcases art pieces created by Petr Rudnev (a Tulsa artist originally from Russia) and Ukrainian refugees, aiming to highlight diverse cultures through art.
- Location and Timing: The market will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Josh New Photography near Admiral and North Lewis.
- Art Showcase:
- Ukrainian refugees have created handmade ornaments, some depicting the city of Tulsa.
- Liliya Galych, a Ukrainian refugee, will showcase ornaments inspired by the Tulsa skyline, blending Slavic and American artistic styles.
- Community Engagement:
- Petr Rudnev wants to bridge the gap between artists and the Tulsa community, especially those with language barriers, to share their creative talents.
- The market serves as an outreach to various cultures represented in Tulsa and their traditional arts and crafts.
- Upcoming Event: This market is a precursor to a larger art gallery opening on New Year's Eve.
- Cultural Diversity: The event highlights the diversity of the Slavic community in Tulsa and aims to foster artistic connections among local and refugee artists.
Jonathan Polasek
Jonathan Polasek joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022 after working in Midland and Odessa.