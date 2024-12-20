Charitable Donation Scams: How To Protect Yourself This Holiday Season

Friday, December 20th 2024, 6:40 am
Scammers exploit the holiday season because it's a time when people are more generous and willing to donate to causes they care about. This creates an opportunity for fraudulent charities to take advantage of unsuspecting donors.
A: According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), while Americans donated approximately $374 billion to charities this year, over $10 billion was lost to fraudulent scams.
A: Scammers often create fake charities with names similar to legitimate organizations. They tend to focus on causes that evoke strong emotions, such as veteran organizations or cancer awareness, to lure donations.
A: Do not share sensitive details such as your Social Security number or extensive personal information. Legitimate organizations typically do not request these details.
When it comes to giving, a little research goes a long way in ensuring your generosity makes the impact you intend.
Visit the Better Business Bureau's website to verify whether your chosen charity is trustworthy HERE.
