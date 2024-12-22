Your Vote Counts: Weighing In On Federal Spending, Local Leadership, and Charitable Giving

News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington for Your Vote Counts this week.

By: News On 6

-

On Sunday's Your Vote Counts, Scott Mitchell spoke with Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington about the federal budget, state legislative updates, and holiday giving.

Q: How do you view the current state of Washington politics?

Q&A with Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington

Jon Echols: “DC is just kind of a hot mess right now. Not only with President-elect Trump, but Elon Musk seems to be pulling a lot of the strings. When the richest man in the world determines policy for the greatest nation in the world, you're asking for dysfunction.”

Jason Dunnington: “I don’t remember voting for Musk, but here we are. Republicans need to show they can govern, and Democrats are digging in on unpopular ideas like reinstating federal social media censorship. It’s a symphony of horrors.”

Q: What’s one way Oklahomans can help during the holidays?

Jon Echols: “If you’re looking for a place to give this season, the Regional Food Bank is an excellent choice. Stacy Deter, their CEO, is a visionary, and they do great work supporting Oklahomans in need.”

Jason Dunnington: “I recommend Curbside Chronicle. They sell a Christmas paper through street vendors, helping disadvantaged individuals. They also host events where you can adopt families in their program. It’s a fantastic organization doing meaningful work.”

Q: What’s happening with state leadership and rulemaking?

Jon Echols: “State agencies propose rules, but they don’t immediately go into effect. There’s a public comment period, legislative review, and potential action by the governor. For example, OSDE proposed a rule addressing illegal immigration status, sparking debate. If you disagree with proposed rules, submit comments—but do so professionally.”

Jason Dunnington: “New leadership teams have been announced for the Oklahoma legislature. For those at home, now’s the time to get familiar with your representatives. Engage with them via email, phone, or social media—they’re your voice at the Capitol.”

Key Legislative Leaders to Watch:

Josh West (House Majority Floor Leader) Trey Caldwell (House Budget Chair, Lawton) Julie Daniels (Senate Floor Leader, Bartlesville) Chuck Hall (Senate Budget Chair, Enid)





Jon Echols: “These are capable leaders from across the state who will be shaping Oklahoma’s policies over the next few years.”