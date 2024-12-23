Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma's ‘Place At The Table’ Campaign Nears Deadline To Support Families

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's 'Place at the Table' campaign is making a final push to meet rising holiday food needs, with all December donations matched to support 689 pantries across the region.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is making one more big push for its annual Place at the Table campaign to make sure it and its pantries are stocked with food for people in need. Here is a list of important information about the Place at the Table campaign.