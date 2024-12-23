Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma's ‘Place At The Table’ Campaign Nears Deadline To Support Families
The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's 'Place at the Table' campaign is making a final push to meet rising holiday food needs, with all December donations matched to support 689 pantries across the region.
The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is making one more big push for its annual Place at the Table campaign to make sure it and its pantries are stocked with food for people in need. Here is a list of important information about the Place at the Table campaign.
- ‘Place at the Table’ Campaign: The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is pushing its holiday campaign to ensure all Oklahomans have access to food during the holiday season.
- Goal: The campaign aims to keep the food bank's pantry shelves stocked for 689 pantries in eastern Oklahoma, focusing on providing fruits, vegetables, and prepared meals (e.g., turkey and dressing).
- Community Support: The Food Bank is almost entirely dependent on community donations to provide food for families. All donations in December are matched, doubling their impact.
- Increased Need: The need for food assistance rises during the holiday season, especially due to the rising cost of groceries and other expenses like medicine.
- Employment Factor: Over 50% of people who rely on food pantries are fully employed, highlighting the widespread need for assistance.
- Donation Deadline: The main donation push for the ‘Place at the Table’ campaign ends on Christmas Eve, but donations to the Food Bank are accepted year-round.
- Access to Assistance: Those in need can visit the Food Bank’s website to find a nearby pantry.
- Impact of Donations: Contributions help neighbors and community members focus on the holiday season without the burden of food insecurity.
