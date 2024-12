The News On 6 Team Reads 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

The News On 6 team reads "Twas The Night Before Christmas". Led by LeAnne Taylor and shot by photojournalist Zach Hale.

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor

-

The News On 6 team reads Twas The Night Before Christmas. Led by LeAnne Taylor and shot by photojournalist Zach Hale. Related: BLOOPERS: News On 6 Team Reads 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'