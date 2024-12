Tulsa-based Solid Roots turns a homeschool project into a multi-million dollar board game business, bringing families together one game at a time!

For many families, playing board games is a holiday tradition, and some of those games may have originated in Tulsa.

Solid Roots, a family-run company based in downtown Tulsa, has developed dozens of popular games now found on store shelves nationwide.

