Pet of the Week: Farrah

Every Friday, we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Farrah!

By: News On 6

She is a nearly 2-year-old Chiweenie. Although she is shy at first, she warms up quickly. She gets along well with children and other dogs. If you'd like to adopt Farrah If you'd like to adopt Gleason, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.



