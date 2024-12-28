Tulsa Auction Company Offers Reward For Info On Suspects Accused Of Taking Tractors

Two people were caught on Enlow 66 Auction Co security cameras on Christmas Eve around 3 a.m.

Saturday, December 28th 2024, 8:43 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An auction company is asking for help in identifying tractor burglary suspects.

Two people were caught on Enlow 66 Auction Co security cameras on Christmas Eve around 3 a.m.

The company is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the their arrest.

Those who may have tips can find contact information on the Enlow 66 Auction Co Facebook page.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 28th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024