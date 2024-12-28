Tulsa Auction Company Offers Reward For Info On Suspects Accused Of Taking Tractors

Saturday, December 28th 2024, 8:43 am
An auction company is asking for help in identifying tractor burglary suspects.
Two people were caught on Enlow 66 Auction Co security cameras on Christmas Eve around 3 a.m.
The company is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the their arrest.
Those who may have tips can find contact information on the Enlow 66 Auction Co Facebook page.
