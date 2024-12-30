Sooners Enter Top 10 In Coaches Poll, 12 In AP Men's Basketball Poll

Oklahoma jumped one spot and entered the top 10 for the first time this season while remaining at 12 in AP

By: CBS Sports

UCLA jumped three spots to No. 18 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday following its win over Gonzaga last weekend. T

he Bruins saw their 12-point first-half lead disappear but rallied down the stretch behind guards Sebastian Mack and Skyy Clark to secure a 65-62 rivalry victory over the Bulldogs.

The Bruins had lost their last four matchups against Gonzaga in a game that has become one of the best rivalries on the West Coast. Gonzaga dropped four spots to No. 19 following the loss.

The rest of the updated poll saw minimal changes. Oklahoma jumped one spot and entered the top 10 for the first time this season. Michigan State and Mississippi State both jumped three spots.

Maryland and Memphis entered the poll at No. 24 and 25, respectively, while San Diego State and St. John's dropped out.

Coaches Poll





AP Poll

The top 13 of the top 25 remained unchanged over the Christmas holiday in which most teams took time off to recharge for the new year and for upcoming conference play.

Gonzaga, last week's No. 14 team, fell five spots to No. 19, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 14. UCLA, which beat Gonzaga on Saturday, jumped seven spots to No. 15.

Memphis appeared back in the AP Top 25 this week at No. 21 on the heels of a home win Saturday over Ole Miss, 87-70, while Ole Miss fell eight spots to No. 24. The only team to fall out of the top 25 this week was San Diego State.