Deadline For Choctaw Residents To Claim Free Beef, Pecans Is Dec. 31st

The deadline for Choctaw citizens to apply for free beef and pecans from Choctaw ranchers is on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

By: News On 6

The tribe says applicants have to be Choctaw citizens 18 years old or older living in the Choctaw reservation.

They also have to meet income requirements. You can see the requirements and access the application HERE.