Deadline For Choctaw Residents To Claim Free Beef, Pecans Is Dec. 31st

The deadline for Choctaw citizens to apply for free beef and pecans from Choctaw ranchers is on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Monday, December 30th 2024, 8:07 pm

By: News On 6


The deadline for Choctaw citizens to apply for free beef and pecans from Choctaw ranchers is on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The tribe says applicants have to be Choctaw citizens 18 years old or older living in the Choctaw reservation.

They also have to meet income requirements. You can see the requirements and access the application HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 30th, 2024

December 31st, 2024

December 31st, 2024

December 30th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 31st, 2024

December 31st, 2024

December 31st, 2024

December 31st, 2024