2nd Suspect In Shooting Death Of 24-Year-Old Tulsa Woman Identified

Tulsa Police are looking for a second suspect in the death of a woman investigators say was murdered inside her home back in November.

Investigators say Adrianna Doyle was asleep inside a home near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue when someone shot and killed her.

Charles Basham is already charged with first degree murder in the case and now officers are looking for Tyreek Randle.

Randle is wanted on A felony murder warrant. Police want anyone who knows where he's at to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.

What happened to Arianna Doyle?

Arianna Doyle was found shot to death in her bedroom at her home near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue early Sunday, November 24.

Her mother, Taya Myers, discovered her body after returning from her overnight shift as a nurse. Police believe Doyle was home alone when someone shot through her bedroom window.

What do we know about Arianna Doyle? What Has her family said about her?

Taya Myers, Arianna's mother, described her daughter as caring, loving, kind, and funny. She said Arianna enjoyed listening to music, singing, and, above all, spending time with her family.

Arianna had a daughter, Amina, who is turning seven. Amina had been with her father over the weekend, sparing her from witnessing the crime.

How did the police identify the first suspect?

Police arrested Charles Basham, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arianna Doyle. A probable cause affidavit reveals that Basham was suspected of burglarizing Doyle's home a few months before the murder and had a previous connection to her.

Police were able to track Basham's whereabouts through records linked to his car and cell phone, as well as license plate cameras.

What led to Charles Basham's arrest?

Investigators used several methods to track Basham down, including records from his car, cell phone, and license plate cameras.

Basham was located after the police connected these pieces of evidence to his movements before and after the crime.

