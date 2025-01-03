Timeline Of Abuse: John Miles Receives Life Sentence For Stepson's Murder

In October of 2024, John Miles was found guilty of abusing, torturing, and murdering his 11-year-old stepson, Orlando Hugger Jr., though the boy’s remains have never been recovered. On Thursday he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Here is a timeline of the case.

By: News On 6, Reagan Ledbetter

-

In October of 2024, John Miles was found guilty of abusing, torturing, and murdering his 11-year-old stepson, Orlando Hugger Jr., though the boy’s remains have never been recovered.

Prosecutors said Miles beat Hugger to death, buried him, and then later dug up and burned the boy’s body in a trash can.

Hugger’s mother, Camille Lewis, was also charged in the case and testified against Miles. She pled guilty to all charges on Jan. 3 and was sentenced to life in prison but will serve 35 years before spending the rest of her life on probation.

On Thursday, Jan. 2 Miles was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

During the sentencing, the judge said he's been doing this for 25 years but the horrific details in this case left him shocked and appalled at a level he's never been before. The jury recommended seven life sentences plus 55 years for miles and the judge ruled those will all run back-to-back.

Assistant Tulsa County District Attorney Amy Dickens agreed with the judge and said, "This case was a very gruesome and troubling case in terms of the facts. So yes, I would agree this was probably the most disturbing case that I've prosecuted in my case so far."

The prosecutors described the home where Orlando and his sister lived as a “house of horror,” and said the children were locked in a closet for up to five months before Orlando was killed.

John Miles Trial:

Orlando's mom, Camille Lewis is also charged in the case and testified at Miles' trial. She says Miles ordered her to beat the children. She also admitted to helping dig up her son’s body, burn it in a metal trash can, and dispose of his ashes in the sewer.

Miles and Lewis told people Orlando ran away, but he wasn't reported missing until a year after he was last seen. During the trial, Miles’ attorney called Lewis a liar and sociopath and said this case lacked evidence. He says nobody has ever been found so there’s no evidence Orlando was killed or that Miles is responsible.

Here is a timeline of the investigation and News On 6's coverage leading up to his sentencing:

2023

Feb 10: John Miles and Camille Lewis were arrested in Tulsa for abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, Orlando Hugger Jr. The 13-year-old girl told authorities her brother had been murdered and his body burned and discarded.

Feb 13: Camille Lewis appears in court for the first time facing charges related to abuse and neglect of Orlando Hugger Jr. and his sister. Orlando’s biological father speaks about his regrets for not doing more to protect his son.

Feb 14: The couple remains jailed while police investigate potential murder charges. Miles faces sexual abuse charges, and Lewis faces abuse, neglect, and possible homicide charges related to Orlando Hugger Jr’s death.

May 26: Investigators search again for Orlando Hugger Jr’s remains, using drones, dogs, and radar at a house near 51st and Memorial where they suspect his body was disposed of.

June 1: Miles and Lewis are charged with felony murder related to Orlando’s death. Lewis is accused of starving and beating the children, while Miles faces sexual abuse charges.

June 13: John Miles faces a preliminary hearing where it’s revealed that Orlando’s body remains unfound, despite extensive search efforts. Prosecutors charge him with second-degree murder, despite the absence of a body.

June 27: John Miles is ordered to stand trial for the murder of Orlando Hugger Jr., even without the discovery of the child’s remains.

2024

Oct 22: The murder trial begins for John Miles, with prosecutors laying out the case that Orlando’s remains were burned after being briefly buried. The victim’s father testifies about his efforts to contact his son.

Oct 24: Details of Orlando Hugger Jr’s beating death are shared in the trial. Camille Lewis, the victim’s mother, testifies about her involvement in moving and disposing of the boy’s body but denies prosecutors’ claims of a deal for her testimony.

Oct 25: A Tulsa detective testifies in the ongoing trial of John Miles regarding the murder of Orlando Hugger Jr., despite the lack of physical evidence.

Oct 28: A Tulsa County jury found John Miles guilty of abusing, torturing, and murdering his 11-year-old stepson.

2025

Jan 2: Judge sentences Miles to life without parole. The jury had recommended seven life sentences plus 55 years. The judge ruled that those sentences would all run back to back.

Jan 3: Camille Lewis pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to life in prison but will serve 35 years before spending the rest of her life on probation.

Previous Coverage:

Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years

Family Grieves As Police Investigate Child Abuse Case As Suspected Homicide

Judge Sets Bond For Tulsa Couple Accused Of Child Abuse And Neglect

Tulsa Police Intensify Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Presumed To Be Dead

Search For Remains Of Missing Child In Tulsa Continues On Saturday

Murder Charges Filed Against Tulsa Couple Accused Of Child Abuse, Neglect

Tulsa Judge Hears Testimony In Child Abuse, Possible Murder Case

Tulsa Man To Stand Trial, Accused Of Murdering Missing Boy

Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Murdering 11-Year-Old Boy

Jury Hears Testimony In Trial Of Man Accused Of Murdering Boy

Detective Testifies In Trial For Tulsa Man Charged With Murdering Step-Son

Tulsa County Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Murdering Stepson Despite No Remains Found