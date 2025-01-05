Sooners Fall At No. 5 Alabama 107-79 In SEC Opener

Jalon Moore had 20 points to lead the Sooners (13-1, 0-1). Sam Godwin scored 15 while Jeremiah Fears overcame an 0-for-8 shooting effort in the first half to finish with 16 points. Kobe Elvis and Miles Duke each added 10.

By: Associated Press

Mark Sears scored 22 points and had 10 assists and No. 5 Alabama dominated in every way for a 107-79 victory over No. 12 and previously unbeaten Oklahoma on Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Grant Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Labaron Philon added 16 and Clifford Omoruyi scored 10 for Alabama (12-2, 1-0).

Jalon Moore had 20 points to lead the Sooners (13-1, 0-1). Sam Godwin scored 15 while Jeremiah Fears overcame an 0-for-8 shooting effort in the first half to finish with 16 points. Kobe Elvis and Miles Duke each added 10.

Takeaways

Alabama: Alabama scored 25 second-chance points to Oklahoma's four. The Crimson Tide also dominated with 56 points in the paint and 38 points from the bench to the Sooners' five.

Oklahoma: The Sooners couldn't overcome poor first-half shooting, going 12 of 34 from the floor and 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. Oklahoma shot 53% in the second half, including 4 of 15 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Alabama took control in the first half with a 15-6 run, going 7 of 9 from the field while Oklahoma went 1 of 9 during that stretch as the Crimson Tide turned a five-point lead into a 14-point cushion. Alabama led 48-29 at halftime and the lead never dipped below 19 points in the second half.

Key stat

Alabama won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Sooners 51-26. Along with Nelson's 11 rebounds, Omoruyi had seven. Alabama had 22 offensive rebounds.

Up next

The Crimson Tide travel to face South Carolina on Wednesday night. The Sooners host No. 13 Texas A&M the same night.

