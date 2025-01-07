Full Schedule For NFL Wild Card Weekend As NFL Playoffs Begin

The 2025 NFL Playoffs start on Saturday and the Chiefs are trying to become the first in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

By: CBS Sports

The 2025 NFL playoffs are set. This year's postseason field will include several fresh faces with the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers all set to compete for Super Bowl LIX. There are also plenty of familiar teams in the field, of course. Among them are the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that's in the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

The Chiefs are also a team gunning to become the first in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The postseason will start on Saturday, Jan. 11 with the Houston Texans hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS and Paramount+. Of the seven games being played on Wild Card Weekend, two will air on CBS, including Sunday's early matchup that will see the Broncos traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills.

The wild-card round will also see Amazon streaming its first playoff game ever and that will come on Saturday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this season.

The Bills (-9) opened as the second-biggest favorite on Wild Card Weekend behind only the Ravens (-9.5 vs. Steelers). Respectively the second and third seeds out of the AFC, a tough road awaits.

The final game of Wild Card Weekend will be played Monday, Jan. 13 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Minnesota Vikings, who lost Sunday night's regular-season finale to the Detroit Lions, costing them the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage coming out of the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5 vs. Green Bay Packers) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3 vs. Washington Commanders) open as much shorter favorites despite being the second and third seeds out of the NFC.

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

(5) Chargers at (4) Texans, 3:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+) (6) Steelers at (3) Ravens, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

(7) Broncos at (2) Bills, 12 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+) (7) Packers at (2) Eagles, 3:30 p.m. (Fox, fubo) (6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers, 7 p.m. (NBC, fubo)

Monday, Jan. 13

(5) Vikings at (4) Rams, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, fubo)

BYES: Lions, Chiefs

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC/NFC matchup, 3:30 p.m. (TBA) AFC/NFC matchup, 7:15 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC/NFC matchup, 2 p.m. (TBA) AFC/NFC matchup, 5:30 p.m. (TBA)

The winner of the Monday wild card game will play Sunday in the divisional round.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC Championship, 2 p.m. (Fox, fubo) AFC Championship, 5:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans)

Sunday, Feb. 9